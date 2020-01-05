Menu
Sharon Van Etten and Lucy Dacus play Austin City Limits TV: Watch

Indie singer-songwriters kick off 2020 in style

on January 05, 2020, 1:03pm
Sharon Van Etten Lucy Dacus
Sharon Van Etten and Lucy Dacus co-headline the latest episode of ACL

Austin City Limits kicked off 2020 with an episode featuring Sharon Van Etten and Lucy Dacus.

Van Etten’s six-song set leaned heavily on material from Remind Me Tomorrow, one of our favorite albums of 2019. She performed tracks like “Comeback Kid”, “You Shadow”, “Hands”, and “I Told You Everything” before wrapping the set with our favorite song of 2019, “Seventeen”. She also covered Sinead O’Connor’s “Black Boys on Mopeds” as a web exclusive.

Meanwhile, Dacus performed “Yours & Mine”, “Addictions”, “Night Shift” from her 2018 LP Historian, along with “I Don’t Wanna Be Funny Anymore” and “Forever Half Mast”. The latter track appears on her latest collection of music, 2019.

Replay the full episode below.

In related news, Van Etten recently announced a new leg of tour dates taking place this spring. You can get tickets here.

Sharon Van Etten Setlist:
Comeback Kid
Tarifa
You Shadow
Hands
I Told You Everything
Seventeen

Lucy Dacus Setlist:
Yours and Mine
Addictions
Forever Half Mast
I Don’t Wanna Be Funny Anymore
Night Shift

