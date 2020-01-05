Sharon Van Etten and Lucy Dacus play Austin City Limits TV: Watch

Sharon Van Etten and Lucy Dacus co-headline the latest episode of ACL

Austin City Limits kicked off 2020 with an episode featuring Sharon Van Etten and Lucy Dacus.

Van Etten’s six-song set leaned heavily on material from Remind Me Tomorrow, one of our favorite albums of 2019. She performed tracks like “Comeback Kid”, “You Shadow”, “Hands”, and “I Told You Everything” before wrapping the set with our favorite song of 2019, “Seventeen”. She also covered Sinead O’Connor’s “Black Boys on Mopeds” as a web exclusive.



Meanwhile, Dacus performed “Yours & Mine”, “Addictions”, “Night Shift” from her 2018 LP Historian, along with “I Don’t Wanna Be Funny Anymore” and “Forever Half Mast”. The latter track appears on her latest collection of music, 2019.

Replay the full episode below.

In related news, Van Etten recently announced a new leg of tour dates taking place this spring. You can get tickets here.

Sharon Van Etten Setlist:

Comeback Kid

Tarifa

You Shadow

Hands

I Told You Everything

Seventeen

Lucy Dacus Setlist:

Yours and Mine

Addictions

Forever Half Mast

I Don’t Wanna Be Funny Anymore

Night Shift