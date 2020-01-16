Sheer Mag announce US spring tour

Sheer Mag, photo by Marie Lin

Philadelphia punk rockers Sheer Mag have lined up a US tour to promote their latest album, A Distant Call. The spring schedule features direct support from indie act Young Guv.

These new tour dates run from April 27th through May 16th. Sheer Mag are expected to bring their raucous live show to Baltimore, Louisville, Memphis, and Milwaukee, as well as Chicago, Cincinnati, and Pittsburgh. The band will close things out with a two-night stint in their hometown.



Tickets for the spring tour go on sale Friday, January 17th at 11 a.m. EST, and you’ll be able to purchase them here.

(Read: The 50 Albums That Shaped Punk Rock)

In his glowing album review, our own David Sackllah wrote that “A Distant Call finds Sheer Mag growing in terms of their palette, thundering with confidence in their ability as musicians as well as their beliefs.”

Sheer Mag 2020 Tour Dates:

04/27 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

04/28 – Richmond, VA @ Gallery 5 $

04/30 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar $

05/01 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge $

05/02 – Memphis, TN @ Beale St. Festival $

05/03 – Fayetteville, AR @ Smoke and Barrel $

05/05 – Lawrence, KS @ White Schoolhouse $

05/06 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway $

05/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club $

05/08 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle $

05/09 – Grand Rapid, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme $

05/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater $

05/11 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe $

05/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Now That’s Class

05/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Lodge $

05/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot and Saddle $

05/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot and Saddle $

$ = w/ Young Guv