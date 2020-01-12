Menu
Sia shares new song “Original” from Dolittle soundtrack: Stream

Dolittle opens January 17th

by
on January 11, 2020, 11:34pm
The Australian megastar Sia has shared “Original”, a new song from the Dolittle soundtrack.

“Original” opens with Sia singing the word, “Boom,” the sound of an epiphany. The song is about a metaphorical wakening, the moment a person decides to be totally and wholly themselves. “I won’t waste my life being typical/ I will be original/ Even when it’s difficult.” Stream “Original” below.

Sia hasn’t put out a studio album since 2017’s Everyday Is Christmas, and she hasn’t released a record about all the days that aren’t Christmas since 2016’s This Is Acting.  But even so she’s been busy, and last year she joined 88-Keys and a posthumous Mac Miller verse on “That’s Life” and contributed to “Oakland Nights” by The Lonely Island. Before that, she wrote original songs for Natalie Portman to sing in Vox Lux.

Dolittle stars Robert Downey Jr. and opens January 17th.

