Slipknot, Mastodon, Trivium members to guest on new album from Nergal’s Me and That Man

Me and That Man, photo by Grzegorz-Gołębiowski

Behemoth frontman Nergal has recruited an all-star roster of guests for the new album from his side project Me and That Man. Among the musicians contributing to the album are Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Mastodon’s Brent Hinds, and Trivium’s Matt Heafy.

Me and That Man’s sophomore album is titled, New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 1, and will arrive March 27th via Napalm Records. The album announcement was preceded by the singles “Run With the Devil” and “Burning Churches”.



In addition to revealing the release date and tracklist (see below), Me and That Man have also unleashed the LP’s third single, “Surrender”, featuring Swedish industrial doom act Dead Soul and Volbeat guitarist Rob Caggiano.

Other guests on the album include Emperor’s Ihsahn, Entombed’s Nicke Anderson, Lucifer’s Johanna Sadonis, and members of two different bands named Shining — Jørgen Munkeby (Norwegian black jazz outfit) and Niklas Kvarforth (Swedish black metal band).

Me and That Man’s music is a far cry from the extreme metal of Behemoth, as it dips into blues, gothic folk, outlaw country, and Americana. Regarding the new album, Nergal stated the following:

“With the utmost pride and… kind of relief; I present to you, the second ME AND THAT MAN album – New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1. This time round, I wanted to take on a different challenge and curated an album of 11 songs – each with their own character and vibe; alongside the most talented and important individuals across the whole scene – together, we take trips to the lands of Blues, Folk, Country and even Spaghetti Western. Only time will tell if we hit the mark, but I deeply believe so. I’m very proud of this piece of work and it has been a monumental task to achieve. I would like to thank EACH one of our guests for being part of this project: Mat & Matt, Niklas and Jørgen, Corey, Alan, Addi, Brent, Vegard, Sivert, Anders, Rob, Jerome, Johanna and Nicke. I LOVE you all from here to the moon and back! Without the passion and heart you granted us, this wouldn’t have been possible!”

Preorders for Me and That Man’s New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 1 are currently available via Napalm Records. As previously reported, the band will embark on a tour of Nergal’s native Poland in April, followed by a string of European festivals in the summer. In addition, there will be a special record release show on March 27th in London, England.

The video for new single “Surrender” can be seen below, followed by the album’s artwork and tracklist.

New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 1 Artwork:

New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 1 Tracklist:

01. Run With the Devil, feat. Jørgen Munkeby (Shining NO)

02. Coming Home, feat. Sivert Høyem (Madrugada)

03. Burning Churches, feat. Mat McNerney (Grave Pleasures)

04. By the River, feat. Ihsahn (Emperor)

05. Męstwo

06. Surrender, feat. Dead Soul and Rob Caggiano

07. Deep Down South, feat. Nicke Anderson (Entombed) / Johanna Sadonis (Lucifer)

08. Man of the Cross, feat. Jerome Reuter (Rome)

09. You Will Be Mine, feat. Matt Heafy (Trivium)

10. How Come?, feat. Corey Taylor (Slipknot / Stone Sour) / Brent Hinds (Mastodon)

11. Confession, feat. Niklas Kvarforth (Shining SE)

Me and That Man 2020 Tour Dates:

03/27 – London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall (record release show)

04/02 – Wroclaw, PL @ Zaklete Rewiry *

04/03 – Szczecin, PL @ Kosmos *

04/04 – Gdansk, PL @ Stary Manez *

04/05 – Torun, PL @ Lizard King *

04/15 – Warszawa, PL @ Palladium *

04/16 – Krakow , PL @ ZetPeTe *

04/17 – Poznan, PL @ Tama *

04/18 – Gostyn, PL @ Hutnik *

04/19 – Katowice, PL @ P23 *

06/20 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

06/21 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Festival

06/25 – Rivas-vaciamadrid, ES @ Auditorio Miguel Rios

06/26 – Madrid, ES @ Rock The Night Festival

07/09 – Gävle, SE @ Gefle Metal Festival

08/05 – Jaromer, CZ @ Brutal Assault

* w/ Frank the Baptist and Mulk