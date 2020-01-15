Snail Mail announces North American headlining tour

Snail Mail, photo by Natalie Somekh

Snail Mail, our former Artist of the Month, has mapped out a new North American headlining tour. The spring outing comes in continued support of her excellent debut album, Lush.

These newly revealed dates take place between April 9th and May 3rd. The indie rocker born Lindsey Jordan is set to perform in Santa Barbara, CA; Berkeley, CA; Olympia, WA; and Saxapahaw, NC. Also included on her itinerary are festival appearances at Coachella and Shaky Knees.



Find the full slate of shows below. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, January 16th, and will be available for purchase here.

In an exclusive feature, Snail Mail recently spoke to Consequence of Sound about the music of the last decade.

Snail Mail 2020 Tour Dates:

04/09 – Santa Barbara, CA @ SohO

04/11 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/14 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

04/16 – Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater

04/18 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

05/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/03 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom