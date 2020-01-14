Soccer Mommy announces new album color theory, shares “circle the drain”: Stream

Soccer Mommy, photo by Brian Ziff

Soccer Mommy has announced her sophomore full-length color theory, due out February 28th via Loma Vista Recordings. Today, the 22-year-old singer is previewing the LP with the lead single, “circle the drain”, along with a new music video.

The new album follows 2018’s Clean, the debut effort from Soccer Mommy, aka Sophie Allison. Recorded in the songwriter’s home base of Nashville at Alex The Great, the new album was produced by Gabe Wax, and mixed by Lars Stalfors (The Mars Volta, St. Vincent). Among the 10 tracks included are previously revealed teasers “lucy” and “yellow is the color of her eyes”.



According to a press release, color theory is divided into three categories: blue, representing sadness and depression; yellow, symbolizing physical and emotional illness; and, finally, representing darkness, emptiness and loss.” The record is a highly personal one, with the young songwriter examining the heartbreaking and difficult themes of aging and eventual mortality.

“Watching my parents age and witnessing sickness take its toll made me think a lot about the cycle of life, and forced me to confront the paranoid sense that death is coming for me,” Allison said in a press statement. She continued,

“I wanted the experience of listening to color theory to feel like finding a dusty old cassette tape that has become messed up over time, because that’s what this album is: an expression of all the things that have slowly degraded me personally. The production warps, the guitar solos occasionally glitch, the melodies can be poppy and deceptively cheerful. To me, it sounds like the music of my childhood distressed and, in some instances, decaying.”

For first official single “circle the drain”, Allison moves over a soft haze of electric guitar and drum brush, with her own easy going timbre unfurling verses packed with wants, what-ifs, and questions. The track comes paired with a new video directed by Atiba Jefferson (Dinosaur Jr., American Football) which you can see ahead.

Pre-orders for color theory are available now through Allison’s online store. The singer has a long road of tour dates ahead (along with an additional new date in Nashville). Grab your tickets here.

color theory Artwork:

color theory Tracklist:

01. bloodstream

02. circle the drain

03. royal screw up

04. night swimming

05. crawling in my skin

06. yellow is the color of her eyes

07. up the walls

08. lucy

09. stain

10. gray light