Sorry, photo by Jasper Cable-Alexander

British indie rockers Sorry have formally announced their debut album. Titled 925, it’s due out March 27th through Domino.

The forthcoming effort was produced by James Dring (Gorillaz, Nilüfer Yanya) alongside the group’s two main members, Asha Lorenz and Louis O’Bryen. According to a press statement, its 13 tracks were inspired by “everything from Hermann Hesse to Aphex Twin and old-school crooner Tony Bennett.”



925 has been previewed thus far with multiple singles, including November’s “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star”. Sorry are now sharing a tune called “More”. Here, their anxious yearnings are aptly soundtracked by bouncy, fidgeting rhythms and sharp guitars. Check it out below via its music video.

Pre-orders for 925 are now available. To coincide with the album’s release, the London natives are scheduled to tour the US for the very first time.

925 Artwork:

925 Tracklist:

01. Right Round The Clock

02. In Unison

03. Snakes

04. Starstruck

05. Rosie

06. Perfect

07. As The Sun Sets

08. Wolf

09. Rock ‘n’Roll Star

10. Heather

11. More

12. Ode To Boy

13. Lies (Refix)