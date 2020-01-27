Spike Jonze shares first trailer for Beastie Boys Story: Watch

Beastie Boys Story

In 2019, the two surviving members of Beastie Boys created a stage production called Beastie Boys Story, based off their recently-released memoir and directed by Spike Jonze. Earlier this month Apple TV+ secured the rights to a documentary based on the show, and now Jonze has released the first trailer for the new rock doc Beastie Boys Story. Check it out below.

The trailer kicks off, appropriately enough, with the opening refrains of “Paul Revere”: “Now here’s a little story that I’ve got to tell/ About three bad brothers that you know so well.” The documentary splices archival footage together with film from last year’s two-man show. In the trailer, the camera flashes pictures of all three founding members, but lingers on old photos of the late Adam “MCA” Yauch. Afterwards it cuts to 2019, as Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz and Michael “Mike D” Diamond walk onstage alone. The editing is subtle and chillingly effective.



In his review of the Beastie Boys Story theatrical production, News Editor Ben Kaye wrote,

“Playful, funny, enlightening, and at times a bit messy, the two-act story provided a truly fun and fascinating look into the creativity and career of Beastie Boys. You were likely to leave either far more knowledgable about your favorite group or a bigger fan than ever. But the most prodigious takeaway is what a remarkable talent Adam “MCA” Yauch was, and how integral he was to making the group the legends they are.”

In March, the new documentary Beastie Boys Story will premiere at South by Southwest, and Spike Jonze is also putting out a Beastie Boys picture book. On April 3rd the film lands in select IMAX theaters, before jumping to Apple TV+ on April 24th.

Apple TV+ has been putting a lot of effort into their music brand, and recently inked Billie Eilish to a $25 million deal.