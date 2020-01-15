Steely Dan announce US summer tour with Steve Winwood

Steely Dan and Steve Winwood announce "Earth After Hours Tour"

Steely Dan and Steve Winwood will team up this summer for a US tour.

The “Earth After Hours Tour” consists of 23 amphitheater shows taking place throughout June and July 2020.



Tickets to the tour go on sale Friday, January 24th via Ticketmaster. Once they’re sold out, you can also pick them up here. Check out the tour’s full schedule below.

Surviving Steely Dan co-founder Donald Fagen has remained active since the passing of Walter Becker in 2017. After settling a dispute with Becker’s estate over the ownership of the band’s name, Fagen teamed up with Doobie Brothers in 2018 for a co-headlining tour. Last year, he launched a Las Vegas residency.

Steely Dan with Steve Winwood Tour Dates:

06/02 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

06/04 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

06/06 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

06/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

06/09 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

06/13 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

06/14 – Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

06/17 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

06/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

06/20 – Memphis, TN @ TBA

06/23 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

06/24 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

06/26 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

06/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

06/30 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/01 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/03 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

07/05 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

07/07 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

07/08 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

07/10 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/11 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts