Steely Dan announce US summer tour with Steve Winwood

Steely Dan and Steve Winwood will team up this summer for a US tour.
The “Earth After Hours Tour” consists of 23 amphitheater shows taking place throughout June and July 2020.
Tickets to the tour go on sale Friday, January 24th via Ticketmaster. Once they’re sold out, you can also pick them up here. Check out the tour’s full schedule below.
Surviving Steely Dan co-founder Donald Fagen has remained active since the passing of Walter Becker in 2017. After settling a dispute with Becker’s estate over the ownership of the band’s name, Fagen teamed up with Doobie Brothers in 2018 for a co-headlining tour. Last year, he launched a Las Vegas residency.
Steely Dan with Steve Winwood Tour Dates:
06/02 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
06/04 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
06/06 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
06/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
06/09 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
06/13 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
06/14 – Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
06/17 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
06/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
06/20 – Memphis, TN @ TBA
06/23 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
06/24 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
06/26 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL
06/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
06/30 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/01 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/03 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
07/05 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
07/07 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
07/08 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
07/10 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/11 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts