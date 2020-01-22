Stephen Malkmus announces new album Traditional Techniques, plots North American tour

Pavement may be set to reunite at Primavera Sound later this year, but that hasn’t stopped frontman Stephen Malkmus from continuously churning out fresh solo material. Less than 12 months after Groove Denied, Malkmus will return with a new album called Traditional Techniques.
Due out March 6th via Matador, the folk-inspired effort marks the indie rocker’s third solo album. The 10-track collection was conceived while Malkmus was recording Sparkle Hard, his 2018 LP with The Jicks, at Portland’s Hafling Studio. According to a statement, Malkmus was inspired by the wide range of acoustic instruments at his disposal and the challenge of using them alongside his own 12-string guitar,
“The idea escalated within a matter of weeks into a full set of songs, and shortly thereafter into a realized and fully committed album. When he returned to Halfling, Malkmus drew from a whole new musical palette–including a variety of Afghani instruments–to support an ache both quizzical and contemporary. The resulting Traditional Techniques is expansive and thrilling. Alongside gorgeous folk music, there are also occasional bursts of flute-laced swagger, straight-up commune rock (“Xian Man”), and mind-bending fuzz.”
(Read: Top 20 Rock ‘n’ Roll Solo Albums)
As an early preview of the forthcoming album, Malkmus is sharing the aforementioned “Xian Man”. Hear it below via its lyric video.
Traditional Techniques is already up for pre-order. It will be supported with a North American tour in the spring, featuring by an entirely new backing band of Chris Funk (The Decemberists), Matt Sweeney (Bonnie “Prince” Billy), Brad Truax, and Jake Morris. Qais Essar and Eric Zang will also appear at select shows. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 24th, and will be available for purchase here.
Stephen Malkmus 2020 Tour Dates:
03/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
04/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
04/02 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
04/03 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners
04/04 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
04/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
04/07 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
04/08 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
04/09 – Richmond, VA @ The National
04/10 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
04/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
04/13 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
04/15 – Boston, MA @ Royale
04/16 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
04/17 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
04/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
04/19 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
Traditional Techniques Artwork:
Traditional Techniques Tracklist:
01. ACC Kirtan
02. Xian Man
03. The Greatest Own in Legal History
04. Cash Up
05. Shadowbanned
06. What Kind of Person
07. Flowin’ Robes
08. Brainwashed
09. Signal Western
10. Amberjack