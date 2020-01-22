Stephen Malkmus announces new album Traditional Techniques, plots North American tour

Stephen Malkmus, photo by Samuel Gehrke and Chris Shonting

Pavement may be set to reunite at Primavera Sound later this year, but that hasn’t stopped frontman Stephen Malkmus from continuously churning out fresh solo material. Less than 12 months after Groove Denied, Malkmus will return with a new album called Traditional Techniques.

Due out March 6th via Matador, the folk-inspired effort marks the indie rocker’s third solo album. The 10-track collection was conceived while Malkmus was recording Sparkle Hard, his 2018 LP with The Jicks, at Portland’s Hafling Studio. According to a statement, Malkmus was inspired by the wide range of acoustic instruments at his disposal and the challenge of using them alongside his own 12-string guitar,



“The idea escalated within a matter of weeks into a full set of songs, and shortly thereafter into a realized and fully committed album. When he returned to Halfling, Malkmus drew from a whole new musical palette–including a variety of Afghani instruments–to support an ache both quizzical and contemporary. The resulting Traditional Techniques is expansive and thrilling. Alongside gorgeous folk music, there are also occasional bursts of flute-laced swagger, straight-up commune rock (“Xian Man”), and mind-bending fuzz.”

(Read: Top 20 Rock ‘n’ Roll Solo Albums)

As an early preview of the forthcoming album, Malkmus is sharing the aforementioned “Xian Man”. Hear it below via its lyric video.

Traditional Techniques is already up for pre-order. It will be supported with a North American tour in the spring, featuring by an entirely new backing band of Chris Funk (The Decemberists), Matt Sweeney (Bonnie “Prince” Billy), Brad Truax, and Jake Morris. Qais Essar and Eric Zang will also appear at select shows. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 24th, and will be available for purchase here.

Stephen Malkmus 2020 Tour Dates:

03/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

04/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

04/02 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

04/03 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners

04/04 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

04/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

04/07 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

04/08 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

04/09 – Richmond, VA @ The National

04/10 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

04/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/13 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

04/15 – Boston, MA @ Royale

04/16 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

04/17 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

04/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

04/19 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

Traditional Techniques Artwork:

Traditional Techniques Tracklist:

01. ACC Kirtan

02. Xian Man

03. The Greatest Own in Legal History

04. Cash Up

05. Shadowbanned

06. What Kind of Person

07. Flowin’ Robes

08. Brainwashed

09. Signal Western

10. Amberjack