Stereolab extend US reunion tour into 2020

Stereolab

Last fall, Stereolab reunited for their first North American tour in 11 years. The avant-pop purveyors’ comeback isn’t quite over yet, though, as they’ve just announced another run of shows.

This new reunion trek officially kicks off in May with the band’s appearance at III Points Festival in Miami. Stereolab will then head to other US cities like New York, Pittsburgh, and Chicago. There are also concerts scheduled for Boulder, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.



Tickets for these tour dates go on sale Friday, January 24th, and you’ll be able to purchase them here.

Stereolab originally went on hiatus in 2009, shortly after the release of their last proper album of new music, Chemical Chords.

Stereolab 2020 Tour Dates:

05/01 – Miami, FL @ III Points Festival

05/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/04 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/05 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

05/07 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

05/08 – Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston

05/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

05/10 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

05/13 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

05/15 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets

05/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

05/18 – Big Sur, CA @ Big Sur HMML

05/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre