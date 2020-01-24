Steve Carell and Rose Byrne are Irresistible in trailer for Jon Stewart’s new film: Watch

Irresistible

If you miss hearing Jon Stewart crack jokes regularly on the screen in front of you, you’re in luck. The former Daily Show host has been working on a new film with Steve Carell, Rose Byrne, and Chris Cooper called Irresistible and it’s first trailer just dropped.

Irresistible is a comedy about a Democrat political consultant (Carell) who helps a retired ex-Marine colonel (Cooper) run for mayor in his small Wisconsin town. Jon Stewart is the director, writer, and producer, and unlike his directorial debut — the 2014 drama Rosewater about a detained and tortured Iranian-Canadian journalist — this movie is going for big laughs. That’s why it also stars Topher Grace, Natasha Lyonne, Mackenzie Davis, CJ Wilson, and Will Sasso. Plan B Entertainment will also produce.



The trailer opens with a little pseudo fiction: “Democrats are getting their asses kicked.” As a political consultant eager for a swing vote, Carrell heads out to a Wisconsin town to convince a rural farmer to run for a local office position. Along the way, both characters get a little out of their league. Oh, and Byrne is a wild-card politician there to throw Carell off balance the whole time. Watch it below.

This is the first big news we’ve heard from Jon Stewart since he went on a co-headlining standup tour with Dave Chappelle in 2018. Before that, he played drums in a New Jersey rock band’s benefit single, released his first standup special in 21 years on HBO, and created an “Onion-like” animated show that got picked up and then scrapped over the course of a year.

So yeah, we’re a little excited to see Jon Stewart back in the saddle of the political satire genre. Of course, viewers have to wait a little longer to see the film. Irresistible doesn’t hit theaters until Friday, May 29th.