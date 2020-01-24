Stone Temple Pilots cancel North American winter acoustic tour due to singer’s injury

Stone Temple Pilots' Jeff Gutt, photo by Amy Harris

Stone Temple Pilots singer Jeff Gutt suffered a severely herniated disc, and will require surgery and physical therapy. As a result, the band has been forced to cancel its entire North American winter acoustic tour.

The acoustic jaunt was set to begin February 5th in Vancouver, Canada, and run through a March 1st show in Boston. The outing was slated to support the band’s new acoustic album, Perdida, which arrives February 7th.



STP expect to return to the road for their spring Australian tour with Live and Bush, as well as their recently announced summer North American tour as direct support for Nickelback.

A full statement from the band reads:

“We are sorry to announce that we must cancel the upcoming ‘Perdida’ acoustic tour. Our brother Jeff has a severely herniated disc and doctors have advised immediate surgery which will require weeks of recovery time and physical therapy. Thankfully, Jeff is expected to make a full recovery and we will continue with our Australian tour with Live and Bush in April, the summer tour with Nickelback, and we hope to reschedule the ‘Perdida’ tour later this year. Everyone who purchased tickets for the ‘Perdida’ tour will get full refunds for their tickets at point of purchase. Thank you all for your understanding. We love you all and hope to see you on the road again soon.”

Stone Temple Pilots’ updated itinerary can be seen below, with tickets available here for the summer shows.

Stone Temple Pilots 2020 Tour Dates:

02/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

02/07 – Snoqualmie, WA @ Snoqualmie Casino

02/08 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

02/09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

02/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Herbst Theatre

02/13 – Beverly Hills, CA @ Saban Theater

02/15 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

02/17 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

02/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

02/21 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

02/22 – Covington, KY @ Madison Theater

02/25 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

02/27 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

02/29 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Tropicana

03/01 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur Theatre

04/03 – Tuncurry, AU @ Peter Barclay Field %

04/04 – Sydney, AU @ Parramatta Park %

04/05 – Gosford, AU @ The Entertainment Grounds %

04/09 – Wollongong, AU @ Stuart Park %

04/11 – Mornington Peninsula, AU @ Hastings Foreshore Reserve %

04/12 – Yarrawonga, AU @ Yarrawonga Showgrounds %

04/13 – Adelaide, AU @ Bonython Park %

04/15 – Perth, AU @ HBF Stadium %

04/17 – Sunshine Coast, AU @ Sunshine Coast Stadium %

04/18 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Riverstage %

04/19 – Newcastle, AU @ Foreshore Park %

06/19 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

06/20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *

06/23 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

06/26 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

06/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *

06/30 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park *

07/02 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre *

07/03 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater *

07/05 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *

07/08 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

07/10 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre *

07/11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium *

07/17 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *

07/19 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion *

07/22 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center *

07/25 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion *

07/26 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

07/29 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *

07/31 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

08/01 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *

08/04 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

08/06 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

08/08 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP *

08/09 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha *

08/15 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ^

08/16 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

08/19 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

08/21 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^

08/22 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

08/25 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center ^

08/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater ^

08/29 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

09/01 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

09/03 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ^

09/04 – Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

09/11 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre ^

09/12 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater ^

09/15 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena ^

09/18 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena ^

09/19 – West Valley City, UT@ USANA Amphitheatre ^

09/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater ^

09/25 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre ^

09/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion ^

09/29 – Chula Vista, CA@ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

10/02 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre ^

10/03 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

% = w/ Live and Bush

* = w/ Nickelback and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown

^ = w/ Nickelback and Switchfoot