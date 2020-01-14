Stormzy makes US TV debut with performance of “Crown” on Fallon: Watch

Stormzy, photo by Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Back in his UK home, Stormzy is the kind of megastar who can headline Glastonbury before his sophomore album even drops and beat Taylor Swift to the top of the charts. Yet the grime rapper is still something of a rising entity over here in the States. On Monday night, he took another major step towards cross-Atlantic stardom by making his late night debut on Fallon with a performance of “Crown”.

Now, you might think choosing a smash single like “Vossi Bop” would have been the way to go, but considering some of those lyrics and the fact that the viral dance craze was really a British thing, Stormzy probably made the right move with “Crown”. Soulful and introspective, the Heavy Is the Head track was a powerful way for the MC to introduce himself to US audiences. Watch the replay below.



Stormzy will find himself in front of even more US faces when he heads out on his massive world tour next month. The North American dates launch in late May, and you can get tickets here.