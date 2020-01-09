BTS comeback trailer

Earlier this week, BTS announced their comeback album, Map of the Soul: 7. Now, just days later, we have our first official preview of the LP thanks to a new trailer.

The flashy three-minute clip introduces fans to “Interlude: Shadow”, a track led by Suga. On it, the BTS member can be heard fervently rapping about his dreams and career ambitions.



Check it out below.

Due out February 21st, Map of the Soul: 7 serves as the follow-up to Map of the Soul: Persona, the beloved K-pop group’s breakout release and one of our Top Albums of 2019. It’s now available to pre-order. The first official single will be released on January 17th.

After taking an extended hiatus from performing live, BTS look poised to kick off a new tour this April. They recently delivered both “Make It Right” and “Boy With Luv” on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve event.