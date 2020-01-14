Charli XCX teams with Galantis on new Nintendo song “We are Born to Play”: Stream

Charli XCX is only a few months removed from the release of her star-studded self-titled album, one of the best of 2019, but she’s hardly taken a breather. Following a joint track with Tommy Genesis (“Bricks”) in December, she’s back with a new collaboration celebrating the world of Nintendo.

Titled “We are Born to Play”, it’s joint effort with Swedish electronic music artist Galantis. Incorporating some of Charli’s futuristic pop magic, it’s a whimsical number that comes with a similarly fun music video that can be seen below. As the track serves as the theme song to Japan’s upcoming Super Nintendo World, its clip features a host of Super Mario references.



Super Nintendo World is scheduled to open at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka this summer. As for Charli, she continues to support her excellent full-length with a series of 2020 tour dates, including festival appearances at Coachella, Mad Cool, and Lollapalooza Chile. Grab your concert tickets here.

