Chromatics' Ruth Radelet, photo by Johnny Jewel

It took seven long years for Chromatics to release their latest album, October’s Closer to Grey. The band’s fans won’t have to wait nearly as long for new material, however. Today, Chromatics have shared a fresh single called “TOY”, as well as two additional alternate versions.

A gauzy listen, the track evokes both yearning and melancholy. “It’s a song about trying to forget someone you’re still in love with even though they treat you like an object,” frontwoman Ruth Radelet explained in a statement.



Below, hear the original “TOY”, “TOY (On Film)”, and an instrumental edition of “TOY”.

Chromatics have a series of tour dates scheduled for the next few months, including appearances at Primavera Sound and Flow Festival in Helsinki. To catch one of the Best Live Bands of 2019, grab concert tickets here.