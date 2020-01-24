Previously unreleased version of David Bowie’s “Stay” unearthed: Stream

David Bowie's Is It Any Wonder? EP artwork

David Bowie fans are being blessed with another rarity pulled from the vault today. Parlophone Records has shared a previously unreleased version of Station to Station track “Stay”, re-recorded by the music legend in 1997.

Simply titled “Stay ’97”, this alternate edition began at The Factory in Dublin Docklands during pre-Earthling tour rehearsals, according to a statement. “Bowie wanted to update some of his live show staples so they would sit well sonically with the Outside/Earthling material,” continues the press release. “The recording was completed later, potentially to be used as a b-side and mixed at Right Track Recording studios, New York in May/June 1997.”



“Stay ’97” feels like a natural evolution of the original and yet something else entirely. It was co-produced by the Thin White Duke himself with assistance from Reeves Gabrels and Mark Plati.

Hear it down below, followed by Bowie’s initial 1976 recording.

“Stay ’97” is taken from the upcoming Is It Any Wonder? digital rarities EP. It’s the third preview following an acoustic take on “I Can’t Read” and a previously unheard version of “The Man Who Sold the World”, which was released earlier this month on what would have been Bowie’s 73rd birthday. The material included on Is It Any Wonder? will later be collected on a Record Store Day vinyl release called ChangesNowBowie, available on April 18th.