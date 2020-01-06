Denzel Curry, photo by Amy Price

Denzel Curry left his mark on 2019 with the stellar album ZUU. The Florida rapper has more material up his sleeve, though, as proven by today’s surprise project. It’s titled 13LOOD 1N + 13LOOD OUT and is available to stream below as one long audio recording on YouTube.

The album is 13 minutes in length, spread across eight tracks. Rather than Curry alone, the release is credited to ZXLTRXN, which the artist has described as “the formulation of all my personalities, which is Aquarius’Killa, Raven Miyagi and Denny Cascade, all into Denzel Curry together.” There are also cameos from outside guests like Ghostmane, AK from The Underachievers, Xavier Wulf, and more.



In a corresponding YouTube description, Curry pays tribute to a number of people who’ve passed away over the years, such as Trayvon Martin and fellow rapper XXXTentacion. The MC also offers a longer message about 13LOOD 1N + 13LOOD OUT, which reads,

(Read: The Top 50 Albums of 2019)

“Just when you thought it was over for me, just when you thought it’ll be the end of me, just when you thought I wouldn’t come back for another two years… I came to bring you a gift from the higher power of the ULT nation. The entity known as ZXLTRXN is here to give you an invitation to the active mind of a man with multiple personalities. Darkness, Happiness, Past, Present, and Future make there way into this Mixx.”

Prior to today’s release, Curry has featured on tracks from Smokepurpp (“What I Please”) and former Artist of the Month Anna Wise (“Count My Blessings”). Curry has a series of 2020 tour dates on the horizon, including appearances at Coachella and Lollapalooza Brasil. Grab your concert tickets here.

13LOOD 1N + 13LOOD OUT Artwork (screenshot via YouTube):

13LOOD 1N + 13LOOD OUT Tracklist:

01. INTRO – XX

02. CHARLIE SHEEN – XX GHOSTEMANE

03. EVIL TWIN – XX ZILLAKAMI X CITY MORGUE

04. WELCOME TO THE FUTURE- XX XAVIERWULF X SHWB

05. FALSE GODS FREESTYLE – XX

06. PXSH6XD SHXT – XX

07. NO PEN NO PAD – XX

08. GOGETA – XX AK X THE UNDERACHIEVERS

Curry’s full tribute:

Long Live Treon Johnson

Long Live Big Bo

Long Live Izzy

Long Live Tiarra Grant

Long Live Jahseh Onfroy

Long Live Stro

Long Live TK

Long Live Trayvon Martin

Long Live Emma Baker

Long Live Carrie Curry

Long Live Emory Curry

Long Live Chynaman