Incubus, photo by Philip Cosores

Last year saw Incubus celebrate the 20th anniversary of their breakout album, Make Yourself, with an extensive US tour. The alt-rockers also looked toward the future, though, by sharing a new single called “In the Summer”. Today, they continue to push forward with more new material in the form of “Our Love”.

An intergalactic-themed video for “Our Love” is coming later today, so stay tuned.



Frontman Brandon Boyd and the rest of Incubus have a series of late spring tour dates. Grab your concert tickets here. They also recently appeared on Kyle Meredith With… to discuss the legacy of Make Yourself, and you can revisit that conversation ahead.

