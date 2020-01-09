Khalid takes a late-night drive on new song “Eleven”: Stream

Khalid, photo by Ben Kaye

Khalid appears to thrive in the early morning hours when everyone else is fast asleep. In November, we heard the young R&B artist stay “Up All Night”, and now on today’s “Eleven”, he speeds off into the dark with a crush.

“Late at night, eleven, we’re cruising/ Lately, I’ve been watching your movements,” Khalid croons. “If I’m the only one that you’re choosing/ Am I your favorite drug you’ve been using?”



“I love making music you can drive to, and I feel like ‘Eleven’ is the perfect track to just play on your stereo, grip the wheel of your car, and just go where the wind takes you,” Khalid explained to Beats 1’s Zane Lowe (via Rap-Up). “That’s what this song makes me feel like. This one I wanted to do something different.”

(Read: The Top 25 Pop Albums of the 2010s)

For the single, Khalid also tapped into his love of ’90s R&B by bringing in a veteran of that era, Craig David, who contributes ad-libs throughout. “It reminds me of that Timbaland era and Aaliyah and music just felt so good,” Khalid said of “Eleven”.

Check out the single below via its lyric video.

Khalid’s last album, Free Spirit, dropped in April 2018. His Disclosure-produced single “Talk” from 2019 is up for a Grammy for Record of the Year. Khalid is set to tour parts of Asia and North America later this year, and you can purchase tickets to all his shows here.