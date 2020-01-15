Khruangbin and Leon Bridges share new single “C-Side”: Stream

Khruangbin and Leon Bridges, photo by Pooneh Ghana

In December, Khruangbin and Leon Bridges announced they’d be teaming up for a collaborative EP called Texas Sun. After revealing the title track, the pair of acts have shared their next single, “C-Side”.

The latest effort continues to live up to expectations from the two musical forces. Swimming in Khruangbin’s silky guitar tones and bubbling beats, Bridges’ own velvety timbre effortlessly cruises through the verses. The whole thing feels much like a breeze, especially when Bridges slides into the line “Somebody’s gonna fall in love tonight.”



Hear “C-Side” ahead.

Texas Sun arrives in full on February 7th via Dead Oceans in partnership with Columbia Records and Night Time Stories Ltd. It remains to be seen whether the psych rock outfit and R&B crooner will link up for a joint tour in support of the EP, but you can catch Bridges on his own US solo trek this summer. Grab your concert tickets here.