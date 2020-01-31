Lady Lamb reveals new song “We’ve Got a Good Thing Going”, plots tour with string quartet: Stream

Lady Lamb, photo by Ben Kaye

Indie rocker Lady Lamb, aka Aly Spaltro, returns today with a new single called “We’ve Got a Good Thing Going”. The offering is her first since the release of last year’s impressive Even in the Tremor album. Additionally, she’s announced a new round of tour dates, including an intimate run featuring a string section.

“We’ve Got a Good Thing Goings” finds Spaltro shaking off her fears in an attempt to better appreciate her everyday life. She elaborated in a statement,



“‘We’ve Got A Good Thing Going’ was ultimately inspired by seeing a young woman bungee jump off of the side of the Stratosphere Tower in Las Vegas. It was nearly 1am, closing time, and I was pressed against the back wall of the observatory as I watched her suit up alone with a look of total calm. It really made me reflect on my fears — my fear of living, in some cases. This song is my way of confronting my anxiety and deciding I’d like to make more of an effort to be fearless, because life and I have ‘a good thing going.'”

After a quiet and somewhat hesitant start to the track, Spaltro eventually launches into a rollicking sprint as she manages to push her anxieties to the side. “We’ve got a good thing going/ I want to be alive for the rest of my life/ To feel the gratitude in giving everything,” she sings with an inspiring conviction.

Check out the track below via its official video.

As for Lady Lamb’s upcoming tour, it includes European gigs and a series of string quartet-accompanied evenings at City Winery locations around the US. For these intimate shows, Spaltro is expected to debut “fresh, intimate reimaginations” of songs from Even in the Tremor and her previous albums. Purchase tickets to all of Lady Lamb’s concerts here.

Lady Lamb 2020 Tour Dates:

02/07 – Jacksonville, FL @ Root Down Festival

02/11 – Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club #

02/12 – Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast #

02/13 – Dublin, IE @ The Grand Social #

02/14 – Manchester, UK @ Gulliver’s #

02/16 – Antwerp, BE @ Muziekcentrum Trix #

02/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Cinetol #

02/19 – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtwache #

02/21 – Stockholm, SE @ Hus 7 i Åre AB #

02/22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Lille Vega #

02/24 – Berlin, DE @ Badehaus Szimpla #

02/25 – Jena, DE @ Trafo #

02/26 – Cologne, DE @ Jaki #

02/27 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F #

02/29 – Barcelona, ES @ Vol #

03/01 – Madrid, ES @ Siroco #

03/02 – Ourense, ES @ Cafe and Pop Torgal #

03/04 – Paris, FR @ Le Pop-Up Du Label

03/05 – London, UK @ Chats Palace #

03/06 – Brighton, UK @ Latest Music Bar #

03/13 – Atlanta, GA @ City Winery

03/14 – Nashville, TN @ City Winery

03/17 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery

03/20 – Boston, MA @ City Winery

03/23 – Washington, DC @ City Winery

03/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ City Winery

03/25 – New York, NY @ City Winery

# = w/ Tõth