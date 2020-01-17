Mac Miller’s posthumous album Circles arrives: Stream

Mac Miller, photo by David Brendan Hall

The first posthumous album from Mac Miller, Circles, is now available. The 12-track LP is streaming below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Circles is a companion piece to Swimming, the fifth and final album from Miller, released a month prior to his unexpected death. At Miller’s request, Jon Brion cleared his calendar to help the rapper fine-tune his Circles material — and he stepped up his role in the album following Miller’s passing. The only single released prior to the album dropping was “Good News”, which arrived with a music video as well.



Miller’s family broke the news of the album by posting a note to his social media accounts. In it, they explained the rapper was “well into the process of recording” for Circles before he passed. “Two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle,” they wrote. “Swimming in Circles was the concept.”

(Read: Remembering Mac Miller Through 10 Unforgettable Deep Cuts)

In the wake of his death, Mac Miller was memorialized with an all-star tribute concert as well as countless outpourings of love from celebrities. Posthumous Miller features have appeared on tracks from The Free Nationals and Sia, as well as his own cover of Billy Preston’s “Nothing from Nothing”. Then, of course, came Ariana Grande’s massive pop hit “thank u, next”, where she reflected on the lessons he, and other exes, taught her.

Stream the full album below.

Circles Artwork:

Circles Tracklist:

01. Circles

02. Complicated

03. Blue World

04. Good News

05. I Can See

06. Everybody

07. Woods

08. Hand Me Downs

09. That’s on Me

10. Hands

11. Surf

12. Once a Day