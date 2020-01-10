Megan Thee Stallion and Normani, photo by David Od

Megan Thee Stallion fans are hoping a new album is on the way this year, but until then the rapper is tiding listeners over with “Diamonds”. The fresh single is a collaboration with R&B singer Normani and is taken from the soundtrack to Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Today’s song comes with a music video featuring multiple references to and footage from the actual film. Normani can even be seen wielding Harley Quinn’s signature baseball bat weapon.



Along with the single reveal, the full tracklist for the Birds of Prey soundtrack has been detailed. The 15-track collection includes additional contributions from Halsey, Doja Cat, Sofi Tukker, and R&B breakout star Summer Walker. The OST drops February 7th via Atlantic Records, the same day the Margot Robbie-led Suicide Squad spin-off opens in theaters.

(Read: 50 Movies We Can’t Wait to See in 2020)

Check out the “Diamonds” video below, followed by the soundtrack’s artwork and tracklisting.

Megan Thee Stallion recently filmed an NPR Tiny Desk Concert, appeared on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Eve show, and contributed to the soundtrack for Queen & Slim. To catch the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper live, grab concert tickets here.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) Artwork:

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) Tracklist:

01. Doja Cat – “Boss Bitch”

02. WHIPPED CREAM – “So Thick” (feat. Baby Goth)

03. Megan Thee Stallion and Normani – “Diamonds”

04. Saweetie and GALXARA – “Sway With Me”

05. Charlotte Lawrence – “Joke’s on You”

06. Maisie Peters – “Smile”

07. CYN – “Lonely Gun”

08. Halsey – “Experiment on Me”

09. Jucee Froot – “Danger”

10. K.Flay – “Bad Memory”

11. Sofi Tukker – “Feeling Good”

12. Lauren Jauregui – “Invisible Chains”

13. Black Canary – “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World”

14. Summer Walker – “I’m Gonna Love You Just a Little More Baby”

15. ADONA – “Hit Me With Your Best Shot”

Revisit the latest Birds of Prey trailer: