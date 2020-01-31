Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Metronomy return with new single “Up, Higher”: Stream

A standalone single originally meant for the UK electronic group's Metronomy Forever LP

by
on January 31, 2020, 8:12am
0 comments
Metronomy Up Higher Single
Metronomy

Metronomy have shared a new song called “Up, Higher”.

According to founding member Joseph Mount, the track was initially meant for the band’s 2019 LP, Metronomy Forever, but was “culled from the final selection!”

“Which seems strange now as it’s such a jam,” he continued in a statement. “It was a track we played live on our last US tour, so it’s nice to have it out there in the world now.”

The peppy number finds the longtime UK electronic outfit continually honing their sound with modest yet modern finesse. The song leads with a bouncy, bubbling bassline before sliding into a synth-hooked subtle chorus. Stream it down below via Amazon Music.

This weekend, Metronomy kicks off a long trek of tour dates, including a leg of US shows running through the end of February. Grab tickets to their upcoming shows here.

metronomy up higher amazon Metronomy return with new single Up, Higher: Stream

Previous Story
Drake and Future reconnect for “Desires”: Stream
Next Story
Dropkick Murphys get rowdy on new song “Smash Shit Up”: Stream
No comments