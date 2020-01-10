Menu
Mick Jenkins unveils new project The Circus: Stream

The seven-track effort features EarthGang and Hit-Boy

on January 10, 2020, 12:00am
mick jenkins circus album new
Mick Jenkins, photo by Philip Cosores

As promised just last week, Chicago rapper Mick Jenkins has released his new project, The Circus. It’s available to stream below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The effort brings together seven songs, including lead single “Carefree” and “The Light”, a collaboration with EarthGang, one of our former Artists of the MonthThe Circus also features guest production from the likes Hit-Boy, Black Milk, Beat Butcha, and more.

The Circus, which follows 2018’s Pieces of a Man, will be supported with a North American tour alongside EarthGang. Purchase your concert tickets here.

(Read: The Top 25 Hip-Hop and R&B Albums of the 2010s)

In recent months, Jenkins has hit the studio with both Robert Glasper and Kaytranada.

The Circus Artwork:

Mick Jenkins the circus album artwork

The Circus Tracklist:
01. Same Ol
02. Carefree
03. The Light (feat. EarthGang)
04. Flaunt
05. The Fit
06. I’m Convinced
07. Different Scales

