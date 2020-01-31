Frances Quinlan, Destroyer (photo by Megan Hill-Carroll), and Torres (photo by Ashley Connor)

Every Friday, Consequence of Sound rounds up some of the week’s noteworthy new album releases into one nifty post. Today, January 31st, brings fresh music from the likes of Destroyer, Torres, Drive-By Truckers, Hop Along leader Frances Quinlan, Dan Deacon, Poliça, and Sløtface.

Destroyer – Have We Met

Have We Met is the new album from indie songwriter Dan Bejar, aka Destroyer. Due out via Merge, the effort follows ken from 2017 and features early singles such as “Cue Synthesizer”, “It Just Doesn’t Happen”, and “Crimson Tide”.

According to a statement, Destroyer originally intended for the record to have a “Y2K sound,” complete with “period-specific Björk, Air, and Massive Attack in mind,” but the idea was later scrapped. Destroyer and frequent producer and bandmate John Collins instead proceeded to simply “make it sound cool.”

Read our album review for Have We Met, and catch Bejar on tour by grabbing concert tickets here.

Stream:

— Apple Music

— Spotify

Torres – Silver Tongue

Torres celebrates the release of new album Silver Tongue. The Three Futures follow-up is the indie rocker’s first LP in three years, as well as her first for label Merge Records.

The full-length is named for “those whose words are so potent they cause the people and beings around them to vibrate” and dives into the deep waters of “falling in love.” Early previews of the effort include “Dressing America” and “Good Scare”.

See Torres live on tour by snagging show tickets here.

Stream:

— Apple Music

— Spotify

Drive-By Truckers – The Unraveling

Alt-country rockers Drive-By Truckers are back with The Unraveling. Due out via ATO Records, it serves as the follow-up to 2016’s American Band and marks their 12th (!) full-length overall.

Featuring lead single “Armageddon’s Back in Town”, the LP was recorded at the famed Sam Phillips Recording Service in Memphis by Grammy-winning engineer Matt Ross-Spang (Jason Isbell, Margo Price) alongside longtime producer David Barbe.

Witness the Georgia band live by purchasing concert tickets here.

Stream:

— Apple Music

— Spotify

Frances Quinlan – Likewise

Hop Along founder Frances Quinlan is striking out on her own with debut solo album Likewise. Out today via Saddle Creek, the effort sees the indie songwriter scaling back on guitar while folding in more harp, flute, and synths.

In a press release, Quinlan says her willingness to explore other instruments on Likewise came from working with her bandmade Joe Reinhart. “Working with Joe on this made me able to better see that the guitar is just one vehicle,” she said. “There are so many others to explore.”

Head here to buy tickets to all of Quinlan’s upcoming concerts. Also be sure to check out her interview on This Must Be the Gig.

Stream:

— Apple Music

— Spotify

Dan Deacon – Mystic Familiar

Mystic Familiar is the newest album from electronic music wizard Dan Deacon. Coming via Domino, the effort features 11 songs, including early singles “Sat by a Tree” and “Become a Mountain”. The record follows Gliss Riffer from 2015, as well as a number of collaborative projects, including arrangements for Sigur Rós’ LA Philharmonic performances.

See Deacon live and onstage by purchasing concert tickets here.

Stream:

— Apple Music

— Spotify

Poliça – When We Stay Alive

Minneapolis synthpop outfit Poliça are back with new album When We Stay Alive. Due out courtesy of Memphis Industries, the record follow 2016’s United Crushers, as well as Music for the Long Emergency, the group’s 2018 collaborative LP with s t a r g a z e.

The new effort was written as Poliça singer Channy Leaneagh was recuperating from a nasty fall off her roof, which left her immobile for many months. Its title refers to more than just physical healing, however; in many ways, the recovery process allowed for Leaneagh to reclaim her own identity.

Buy tickets to all of the band’s upcoming shows by heading here.

Stream:

— Apple Music

— Spotify

Sløtface – Sorry For the Late Reply

Norway pop punks Sløtface have returned with Sorry for the Late Reply. Out via Nettwerk/Propeller Recordings, the new album is their second overall following Try Not to Freak Out from 2017. The band initially teased the LP with a series of singles, including “Telepathetic”, “Sink or Swim”, “Stuff”, and “S.U.C.C.E.S.S.”, the latter of which they debuted with Consequence of Sound in an Origins feature.

Stream:

— Apple Music

— Spotify