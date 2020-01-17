Polo G and Lil Tjay reunite on new song “First Place”: Stream

Polo G and Lil Tjay

Rising rappers Polo G and Lil Tjay heave teamed up for a new song called “First Place”. It’s the latest collaboration from the two friends and a standalone follow-up to their breakout hit “Pop Out”, which climbed the Billboard charts in 2019.

“First Place” is the first new song we’ve heard from either Polo G or Lil Tjay this year. Over some looped electronic guitar melodies, the pair take turns rapping over an amped-up trap beat, overall keeping the mood pretty mellow.



To celebrate the joint track, the two have released an accompanying music video. The clip, directed by Ryan Lynch, sees Polo G and Lil Tjay sporting their finest threads in a garage filled with high-end cars, stacks of money, and some of their closest friends. It’s a simple video, sure, but it does a great job of showing off the unique vibe the two young hip-hop acts build when they combine forces. Watch it below.

Last year, Polo G made waves with “Heartless”, his collaborative track with Mustard, in addition to his set at Rolling Loud Los Angeles. After breaking out of his hometown Chicago bubble and catching eyes nationwide, it’s safe to say 2020 may be the year he properly blows up.

Lil Tjay had a similarly big 2019. The Bronx rapper dropped his debut album, True 2 Myself, to rave reviews just before the year wrapped. As such, he’s hitting the road in support of the LP right now. Catch him on any of his upcoming tour dates, including a live performance at Something in the Water Festival this April, by grabbing tickets to his upcoming concerts here.