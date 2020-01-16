Sea Girls tease forthcoming EP with new song “Ready for More”: Stream

Sea Girls, photo by Parri Thomas

London indie rockers Sea Girls capped off last year with their first-ever tour of the US. The group — named after a misheard Nick Cave song — is carrying that momentum into 2020 with a new EP. Titled Under Exit Lights, it’s being previewed now with “Ready for More”.

Although the single’s title seems ambitious, maybe even positive, in this case things are not what they seem. “Ready for More” is “the bad apple, of the EP” according to lead singer Henry Camamile.



“It looks and sounds sweet, but it’s basically staring into this abyss of nihilistic behavior and being scared that I couldn’t change it,” he continued. “This song practically embraces the slippery slope I was on.”

Hear the deceptively upbeat song below.

Under Exit Lights drops March 6th via Polydor. Sea Girls have a number of overseas tour dates lined up in the coming weeks, and you can purchase your concert tickets here.