Soleima teases debut album with new song “Roses”: Stream

Soleima, photo by Darren Ankenman

Soleima carved out a corner for herself in the Danish pop music scene thanks to 2017’s NO. 14 EP. Now, the rising artist is hoping to achieve a more global reach with her debut album. As a teaser of that forthcoming effort, she’s sharing a new single today called “Roses”.

No longer feeling beholden to a bad partner, Soleima throws out brash and killer lines like, “Yeah, are roses red and the violets blue?/ So what the fuck did you think that you could do?/ Change me, really?” Each lyric lands harder than you’d expect, emphasized by the track’s winding chorus and pop punch (think Sia or fellow Dane MØ). Hear it for yourself below.



Soleima’s new album, Powerslide, is due out March 13th. It was produced by Jonny Coffer (Beyoncé), Bastian Langebaek (Jessie Ware), Ben Allen (Gnarls Barkley), Calvin Valentine (Nas), and Hennedub (Jessie Reyez). A collaboration with Diplo is also in the works, according to a statement.

In the lead-up to her debut LP, Soleima is currently out on her first-ever US tour. Grab your concert tickets here.

Soleima 2020 Tour Dates:

01/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Bunkhouse Saloon

01/29 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad #

01/31 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk #

02/01 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

02/02 – Dallas, TX @ Trees #

02/04 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In #

02/05 – Charlotte, NC @ The Visulite Theatre #

02/07 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

02/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

02/10 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair #

02/11 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall #

02/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg #

02/16 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement #

02/17 – Chicago, IL @ Metro #

02/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe #

02/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Granda Theatre #

02/21 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall #

02/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge #

02/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom #

02/25 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box #

# = w/ Electric Guest