The Districts unveil new single “Cheap Regrets”: Stream

The Districts, photo by Ben Kaye

Back in November, The Districts announced their newest album, You Know I’m Not Going Anywhere, along with lead track “Hey Jo”. The garage rockers are now back with another single in “Cheap Regrets”.

Today’s fresh cut is one infused with dollops of disco influence — think charging, shoulder-swaying horns and big-hipped bass grooves — bordered by the rough edges of more noisy rock. The new song also comes with a music video directed by Laura-Lynne Petrick. Check it out ahead.



In a press statement, singer/guitarist Rob Grote explained the upbeat track’s sobering lyrics, saying,

““Cheap Regrets” is some late capitalist nihilism channeled into a Districts dance party. It’s about the extremes of American culture constantly reinforcing the self. The mirror reconfirms you. It’s all iPhone, selfies, and mirrors. Sell yourself baby. The consumer gets consumed. I wanted people to dance together to a song about alienation to find some collective transcendence in that.”

You Know I’m Not Going Anywhere, which follows 2017’s Popular Manipulations, officially arrives March 13th via Fat Possum. The Pennsylvania-based group has a stretch of upcoming tour dates in support, and you can grab tickets here.