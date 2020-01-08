Wire are “Primed & Ready” on energetic new single: Stream

Wire, photo by Giuliana Covella

In an interview on Kyle Meredith With… last year, Wire frontman Colin Newman teased that a new album would be out soon. That time is almost upon us, as Mind Hive — the English band’s 17th (!) studio effort — is expected to drop January 24th. As a teaser, a single called “Primed & Ready” has been revealed today.

According to Newman, this cut was the easiest to write for the record, penned in less time than it takes to actually play the barely three-minute piece. Even with the quick turnaround time, “Primed & Ready” find Wire sounding… exactly like that. From the start, listeners are immediately greeted by a thrashing collision of percussion and guitars, like the post-punk veterans are sprinting toward the finish line and never looking back. Hear it down below.



(Read: The 50 Albums That Shaped Punk Rock)

For more of Mind Hive, the follow-up to 2017’s Silver/Lead, revisit lead single “Cactused”.

Wire plan on supporting the LP with tours across both the UK and North America. Everything begins later this month and you can snag your concert tickets here.

Revisit Newman’s full appearance on Kyle Meredith With… from last year.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public