Sum 41 cancel Paris show after fearing “explosive device” detonated outside venue

Sum 41, photo by Amy Harris

Sum 41 canceled a Paris show after fearing an “explosive device” had detonated outside the venue Le Etoiles, where their Saturday night gig was set to take place. However, venue owners say that the explosion was merely firecrackers set off during ongoing socioeconomic protests in the city.

In a since deleted tweet, Sum 41 wrote, “During load-in for tonight’s performance in Paris, an explosive device was detonated just outside of the venue door. Band, crew, the fans in line are all safe, and there were no injuries. Due to the intimate nature of our ‘Personal Space’ performances, we are unable to guarantee the safety of the fans in attendance. We are deeply saddened to announce that tonight’s show has been canceled.”



When contacted by The Daily Mail, the venue explained, “There were firecrackers in the street during the strikes. Absolutely no other problems. The group didn’t want to take any risks.”

The venue manager further told Frenchinfo, “We talked for three hours with [the band], but they did not want to do the concert.”

In November 2015, one of the worst concert tragedies of all time took place in Paris, when armed terrorists stormed into Eagles of Death Metal’s show at the Bataclan, killing 90 people inside the venue.

With that in mind, some fans implored Sum 41 to retract their initial statement, including one fan who tweeted, “Your first statement was not cool guys. France has been through enough pain, no need to add suspicion with such a blurry statement. It would be fair if you published a new one saying that it was a firecracker and that you just got confused. Just saying … words are important.”

Sum 41’s current tour continues Monday night (January 20th) in London, and runs through a February 7th show in Stuttgart, Germany.

Sum 41’s since-deleted tweet: