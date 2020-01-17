Taika Waititi in talks to develop new Star Wars movie

Taika Waititi, photo by Ben Kaye

Fresh off the successes of Thor: Ragnarok and six Oscar nominations for JoJo Rabbit, director Taika Waititi is in talks to develop a new Star Wars movie. Via The Hollywood Reporter, the discussions are in the earliest phases and little is known about the proposed project.

Waititi first stepped under the Disney umbrella in 2017 with Ragnarok, and he joined the Star Wars expanded universe with The Mandalorian last year. Waititi provided the voice for that impeccably-programmed IG-11 droid, as well as directing the season’s final episode. Lucasfilm reportedly enjoyed the experience and is eager to give Waititi more responsibilities.



On Twitter, Taika Waititi acknowledged the Star Wars reports without confirming or denying them. Instead, he merely posted a screenshot of the album cover for Fleetwood Mac’s Rumors. Rumors, indeed.

According to THR, Disney hopes The Mandalorian will aid in scouting and developing talent as they try to build out the Star Wars brand. This is what happened in the case of Deborah Chow, who directed two Mandalorian episodes. Chow delivered creatively while keeping the suits happy, and since then she’s been tapped as a director and executive producer for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor.

At the moment, Star Wars could use an influx of talent. The Game of Thrones showrunners Benioff and Weiss had been set to develop a new cinematic trilogy, but backed out when Netflix offered more money. Then, too, Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson was given the keys to a trilogy of his own, but his Oscar-nominated Knives Out was successful enough to merit its own sequel. Suddenly, Johnson’s take on a galaxy far, far away might be in doubt. Now that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has underwhelmed at the box office, Disney is anxious for proven hitmakers. Taika Waitit might help steady the spaceship.

If he and Lucasfilm can reach a deal, Waititi would be the latest Marvel-alum to trade in a cape for a lighstaber. Jon Favreau just confirmed Mandalorian season two, and MCU mastermind Kevin Feige has been tapped for a new film.

Space opera or no space opera, Waititi is going to stay busy. Up next he’s directing Thor: Love and Thunder, taking a crack at Flash Gordon, and joining the casts of Rick and Morty and The Suicide Squad.