Tame Impala premiere new song “Lost in Yesterday”: Stream

With the release of The Slow Rush right around the corner, Tame Impala have today shared the effort’s newest single, “Lost in Yesterday”.

“Lost in Yesterday” is the fourth cut from the upcoming LP following “Borderline”,“It Might Be Time”, and “Posthumous Forgiveness”. It also happens to be perhaps the most reminiscent of their last album, 2015’s Currents, with a steady beat and grooving, snaking bass not unlike those of “The Moment”.



Hear it below.

(Read: The 50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2020)

Spanning 12 tracks, The Slow Rush serves as the Australian outfit’s fourth full-length overall. It officially arrives February 14th via Interscope and will be supported with a string of tour dates with Clairo and Perfume Genius. Also on the docket are stops at Bonnaroo, London’s All Points East Festival, and (per our sources) Governors Ball. Get your tickets to all of Tame Impala’s upcoming shows here.

“Lost in Yesterday” Artwork: