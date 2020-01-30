Tame Impala share music video for “Lost in Yesterday”, plus new tour dates: Watch

Tame Impala "Lost in Yesterday" music video

As fans patiently await the arrival of Tame Impala’s new album ,The Slow Rush, they’ve had a handful of singles to hold them over. Now, one of those tracks, “Lost in Yesterday”, has been given accompanying visuals. In addition to sharing the music video, the psych-rockers have added a few new tour dates.

Directed by duo Terri Timely, the new clip finds frontman Kevin Parker heading up a wedding band. As he sings along, the scene around him continues to flip through time, taking on a happier veneer (and new fashion trends) with each pass. According to a press release, the video “plays on the theme that even the most disdainful times can take on a rosy tinge the further they recede in the rearview.”



Watch the music video for “Lost in Yesterday” ahead.

Following the full LP’s release on February 14th, Tame Impala starts an extensive tour in March, with stops across the US in the proceeding months, including at Governors Ball in New York City and Bonnaroo in Tennessee. Additionally, the band has shared a handful of new dates in Australia alongside Khruangbin. $300,000 (AUS) of proceeds from the dates will benefit the Australian Bushfire Relief. Check out the full itinerary below, and grab your tickets for any of the stops here.

Tame Impala Tour Dates:

03/09 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego *

03/10 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum *

03/11 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum *

03/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

03/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol $

03/21 – Monterrey, MX @ Tecate Pa’l Norte

04/18 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre ^

04/20 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena ^

04/23 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena ^

04/25 – Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre ^

04/28 – Perth, AU @ RAC Arena ^

05/23 – London, UK @ All Points East

05/29 – Chicago, IL @ United Center #

05/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum #

05/31 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena #

06/02 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

06/03 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre #

06/05 – Randall’s Island, NY @ Governors Ball

06/06 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena #

06/08 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #

06/09 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena #

06/11 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena #

06/12 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center #

06/14 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

07/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Energy Center #

07/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center #

07/20 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center #

07/21 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center #

07/23 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center #

07/24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center #

07/25 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center #

07/28 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena #

07/30 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center #

08/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena #

08/03 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center #

08/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #

08/07 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre #

* = w/ Clairo

$ = w/ MGMT

^ = w/ Khruangbin

# = w/ Perfume Genius