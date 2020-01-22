Taylor Swift shares trailer for new Netflix documentary Miss Americana: Watch

Taylor Swift has shared the first trailer for her upcoming documentary, Miss Americana. Directed by Lana Wilson, the film premieres tomorrow (January 23rd) at the Sundance Film Festival before going into limited theaters and Netflix on January 31st.

The doc will give Swifties an inside look at the personal transformation Swift has made in recent years. As the official synopsis pits it, “Few have achieved as much as Swift, or have had their personal lives open to such public scrutiny, but in Miss Americana, she finds herself at a watershed moment in her career, using her platform not only as a singer-songwriter, but as a woman fearlessly harnessing the full power of her voice.”



In addition to capturing Swift’s new-found political wokeness, recent reports suggest the doc will focus on her mother’s recent health struggles. The film will also give an inside look at Swift’s music creation process. Clips in the trailer include her working on “ME!” with Brandon Urie and filming the music video for “You Need to Calm Down”, both off her recent album, Lover.

Frankly, it’s hard to make the struggles of one of the world’s biggest, most successful, most privileged pop megastars feel relatable, or even particularly interesting — but at least the documentary will also give fans a new song in “Only the Young”. For now, though, check out the Taylor Swift: Miss Americana trailer below.

Swift’s concern for her mother’s health is one of the reasons she’s limited tour dates behind Lover, but you can still find her on the road later this year. Get tickets here.