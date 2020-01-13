The 1975 delay release of new album Notes on a Conditional Form

The 1975, photo by Julia Drummond

The 1975 have delayed the release of their new album, Notes on a Conditional Form, to April 24th. During an Instagram Live session, frontman Matt Healy confirmed the album would no longer be released on February 21s and apologized for pushing it back.

“Sorry to fuck you about,” Healy told fans, explaining that The 1975 is finishing up the album, which is why they had to delay its release. That being said, he and the rest of the band are “really proud” of the follow-up to 2018’s A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships.



“It takes like three months or something to physically make a record on vinyl so it comes out on the 24th of April, I think,” said Healy. “Sorry if that’s annoying or whatever… For the sake of a couple of months, in the grand scheme of things [the delay] doesn’t really make any difference.”

Luckily, fans of The 1975 can hear new music soon. Healy stated the band plans to release four more songs before Notes on a Conditional Form comes out, not including the previously released singles “Frail State of Mind”, “People”, and “The 1975”. The next song to be released, “Me and You Together Song”, will debut this Thursday, January 16th, on BBC Radio 1.

Best of all, The 1975 still plan to hit the road after releasing their new album. They have plenty of tour dates scheduled, including appearances at Bonnaroo and Hurricane & Southside Music Festivals. Grab tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.