The 1975 announce North American tour, share “Me & You Together Song”: Stream

The 1975 may have pushed back the release of their forthcoming album, Notes on a Conditional Form, but they’re making it up to their fans with two big news items. The band has announced a lengthy North American tour, as well as shared a fresh single off the LP.
The spring trek kicks off April 27th in Houston before continuing on to Phoenix, Los Angeles, St. Louis, St. Paul, Toronto, and New York. The 1975 will also visit Pittsburgh, Charlotte, Miami, and Atlanta. Even more exciting, Phoebe Bridgers and Beabadoobee will support on most dates.
As for today’s cut, it’s called “Me & You Together Song” and follows previous tracks “Frail State of Mind”, “People”, and “The 1975”. Hear that below.
(Read: The 50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2020)
Notes on a Conditional Form officially drops April 24th. Pre-sale for the new tour dates is available now, with a general public sale going down Friday, January 24th at 9 a.m. local time. You’ll be able to find tickets here.
The 1975 2020 Tour Dates:
04/27 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
04/29 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
05/02 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
05/03 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
05/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
05/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
05/08 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
05/11 – Morrison, MO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
05/13 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena
05/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
05/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
05/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
05/19 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
05/21 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
05/23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
05/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
05/29 – Hanover, MD @ The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel
06/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
06/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
06/05 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
06/06 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
06/08 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
06/09 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater
06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
06/12 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival