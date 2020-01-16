The 1975 announce North American tour, share “Me & You Together Song”: Stream

The 1975, photo by Ben Kaye

The 1975 may have pushed back the release of their forthcoming album, Notes on a Conditional Form, but they’re making it up to their fans with two big news items. The band has announced a lengthy North American tour, as well as shared a fresh single off the LP.

The spring trek kicks off April 27th in Houston before continuing on to Phoenix, Los Angeles, St. Louis, St. Paul, Toronto, and New York. The 1975 will also visit Pittsburgh, Charlotte, Miami, and Atlanta. Even more exciting, Phoebe Bridgers and Beabadoobee will support on most dates.



As for today’s cut, it’s called “Me & You Together Song” and follows previous tracks “Frail State of Mind”, “People”, and “The 1975”. Hear that below.

(Read: The 50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2020)

Notes on a Conditional Form officially drops April 24th. Pre-sale for the new tour dates is available now, with a general public sale going down Friday, January 24th at 9 a.m. local time. You’ll be able to find tickets here.

The 1975 2020 Tour Dates:

04/27 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

04/29 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

05/02 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

05/03 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

05/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

05/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

05/08 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

05/11 – Morrison, MO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/13 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

05/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

05/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

05/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

05/19 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

05/21 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

05/23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

05/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

05/29 – Hanover, MD @ The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel

06/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

06/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

06/05 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

06/06 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

06/08 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

06/09 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater

06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

06/12 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival