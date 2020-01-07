The Body, Lingua Ignota, and Full of Hell members form Sightless Pit, announce debut album

Sightless Pit, via Thrill Jockey

The Body’s Lee Buford, Lingua Ignota’s Kristin Hayter, and Full of Hell’s Dylan Walker have formed a new outfit called Sightless Pit. The trio announced their debut album, Grave of a Dog, and shared the lead single, “Kingscorpse”.

As some of the most visible members of the experimental heavy music scene with their respective projects, “Kingscorpse” is a fitting cross-section of each member’s musical imagination and sound design. Glitchy electro-industrial beats are covered in layers of Hayter’s operatic vocals, with Walker’s harsh screams buried beneath ambient textures that pulse and fluctuate throughout the mix.



The collaboration is only fitting, as the trio have worked together on past projects. The Body and Full of Hell teamed up for two albums in 2016 and 2017, and Buford and Walker both appeared on Lingua Ignota’s 2019 album, Caligula, with its highlight track “Day of Tears and Mourning” being the precursor to Sightless Pit, as it featured all three members. Lingua Ignota and Full of Hell will also perform collaborative sets as “Artists in Residence” at the Roadburn 2020 festival.

“So proud to be friends with talented people like @lingua_ignota and the body,” Walker posted on his Instagram last year after their sets at Basilica Soundscape. “Kristin’s set was one of the most powerful performances I’ve ever seen in my life. She deserves everyone’s attention. The body has been one of my favorite bands for many years and it says something that even after seeing them hundreds of times they still give me chills. Can’t wait for @roadburnfest.”

Grave of a Dog arrives on February 21st. Listen to “Kingscorpse” and see the artwork and tracklist below. Pre-orders are available via Thrill Jockey.

<a href="http://sightlesspit.bandcamp.com/album/grave-of-a-dog">Grave of a Dog by Sightless Pit</a>

Grave of a Dog Artwork:

Grave of a Dog Tracklist:

01. Kingscorpse

02. Immersion Dispersal

03. The Ocean of Mercy

04. Violent Rain

05. Drunk on Marrow

06. Miles of Chain

07. Whom the Devil Long Sought To Strangle

08. Love Is Dead, All Love Is Dead