The Chats, photo by Luke Henery

Australian punk rock band The Chats have announced their debut album, High Risk Behaviour, as well as an extensive US tour. To celebrate the news, the trio have shared lead single, “The Clap”, and a corresponding music video.

High Risk Behaviour will arrive March 27th via Bargain Bin Records/Cooking Vinyl Australia. It’s the first proper full-length from The Chats since forming in 2016, and it makes its introduction quickly: the runtime is barely 28 minutes, despite having a 14-song tracklist. It’s this type of quick, catchy, garage-tinged punk rock that has made fans out of the likes of Dave Grohl, Josh Homme, and Iggy Pop.



“I just want people to have a good time,” lead vocalist and bassist Eamon Sandwith said in a press release. “I want them to dance around and have a beer and enjoy it. We don’t make songs for people to look at in a fucking emotional or intellectual way. We just make songs for people to jump around and have fun to.”

Get a taste for their sound with “The Clap”, a tongue-in-cheek number about finding out you have an STD. In the song’s music video, directed by Matt Weston, a man stumbles into the hospital shirtless, scratching his crotch, and relays how he got gonorrhea. After being ushered into a hospital room, the doctor scolds him and then whisks the patient off to a surgery room where he’s poked, prodded, and nearly cut. Each band member stars in a cheeky role, as you can see below.

The Chats will go on tour in support of their new album immediately after its release. Kicking things off with a set at Coachella, the band then heads on a long trek across the US, stopping in Seattle, Austin, Chicago, Nashville, Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston along the way. Then later, in October, the group has plans to tour Europe.

Tickets to The Chats’ tour dates go on sale Friday, January 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Find more information about their shows at the band’s website, and grab tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

High Risk Behaviour Artwork:

High Risk Behaviour Tracklist:

01. Stinker

02. Drunk N Disorderly

03. The Clap

04. Identity Theft

05. Guns

06. Dine N Dash

07. Keep the Grubs Out

08. Pub Feed

09. Ross River

10. Heatstroke

11. Bill Backwash’s Day

12. 4573

13. Do What I Want

14. Better Than You



The Chats 2020 Tour Dates:

04/10 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/11 — Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre *

04/12 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *

04/13 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

04/14 — Seattle, WA @ El Corazon *

04/17 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/18 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park *

04/19 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

04/20 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

04/22 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues *

04/23 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s *

04/24 — Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock at House of Blues *

04/26 — Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre *

04/28 — St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall *

04/29 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues *

04/30 — Nashville, TN @ Exit/In *

05/01 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre *

05/02 — Charlotte, NC @ Epicenter Festival

05/03 — Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring *

05/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts *

05/06 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *

05/07 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw *

10/07 — Amsterdam, BL @ Melkweg Max

10/10 — Paris, FR @ Maroquinerie

10/11 — Cologne, DE @ Gloria

10/12 — Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

10/13 — Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

10/16 — Southampton, UK @ 1865

10/17 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

10/19 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia

10/20 — Belfast, UK @ Limelight

10/22 — Glasgow, UK @ Galvanizers

10/23 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Academy

10/24 — Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop

10/25 — Leeds, UK @ Stylus

10/26 — Brighton, UK @ Dome

10/27 — Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

10/28 — London, UK @ Electric Brixton

10/29 — London, UK @ Electric Brixton

* = w/ Mean Jeans & Thick