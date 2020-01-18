Surviving Doors members to reunite alongside Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic

The Doors reunion

Surviving Doors members John Densmore and Robby Krieger will reunite alongside Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic and a rotating cast of singers at an upcoming benefit concert in Los Angeles.

Billed as Densmore and Krieger’s first full-length concert together in 20 years, the 30-minute, semi-acoustic set will feature Densmore on drums, Krieger on guitar, and Novoselic on bass. Guest vocalists will include the Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart, Micah Nelson, and Haley Reinheart, according to Rolling Stone.



Proceeds from the concert will benefit People Assisting the Homeless, a non-profit dedicated to building affordable housing and providing support to people struggling with homelessness throughout California.

The concert’s lineup also promises Jason Mraz, Fitz and the Tantrums, and Ingrid Michaelson. More information, including ticketing details, are now available here.