The Go-Go’s announce US tour dates

The Go Go’s will return to the road this summer for their first tour dates in two years. The new wave rock veterans have announced an 11-date swing of US shows taking place during June and July 2020.
The tour coincides with the premiere of new documentary on the band directed by Alison Ellwood. After receiving its premiere at Sundance this month, the film will air later this year on Showtime.
Check out the band’s as-yet-announced tour schedule below, and get tickets here.
Last year, The Go Go’s Kathy Valentine appeared on Kyle Meredith With… and spoke about the 25th anniversary of Return To The Valley of The Go-Go’s and being snubbed from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
The Go Go’s 2020 Tour Dates:
06/25 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys
06/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Street Experience
06/28 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Theater
06/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orphuem
07/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orphuem
07/05 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony
07/07 – Westbury, NY @ Theatre at Westbury
07/09 – Bensalem, PA @ Parx Casino
07/10 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resorts Casino
07/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
07/13 – Costa Mesa, CA @ Segerstrom Center for the Arts