The Go-Go’s announce US tour dates

The Go Go’s will return to the road this summer for their first tour dates in two years. The new wave rock veterans have announced an 11-date swing of US shows taking place during June and July 2020.

The tour coincides with the premiere of new documentary on the band directed by Alison Ellwood. After receiving its premiere at Sundance this month, the film will air later this year on Showtime.



Check out the band’s as-yet-announced tour schedule below, and get tickets here.

Last year, The Go Go’s Kathy Valentine appeared on Kyle Meredith With… and spoke about the 25th anniversary of Return To The Valley of The Go-Go’s and being snubbed from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Go Go’s 2020 Tour Dates:

06/25 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys

06/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Street Experience

06/28 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Theater

06/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orphuem

07/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orphuem

07/05 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

07/07 – Westbury, NY @ Theatre at Westbury

07/09 – Bensalem, PA @ Parx Casino

07/10 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resorts Casino

07/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

07/13 – Costa Mesa, CA @ Segerstrom Center for the Arts