The Growlers announce new tour dates

The Growlers, photo by Taylor Bonin

Prolific garage rockers The Growlers have announced a new 14-show tour in support of their most recent album, Natural Affair.

In keeping with the bands always-be-touring ethos, the new dates pick up at the end of March, just four days after the previously-announced tour leaves off. But this outing has a different name, “Natural Affair Summer 2020 Tour Pt. 1”, and that “Pt. 1” promises they won’t have much of a break after this trek ends with a two-night stand at New York’s Webster Hall. Check out their full 2020 tour schedule below.



During the same time span The Growlers will be making a couple of festival appearances, including Bonnaroo, M3F, and Shaky Knees. Tickets to all of their shows can be found here.

Revisit our conversation with lead singer Brooks Nielsen.

The Growlers 2020 Tour Dates:

01/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ Vinyl at Hard Rock Cafe

01/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ Vinyl at Hard Rock Cafe

02/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Vinyl at Hard Rock Cafe

02/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Große Freiheit 36

02/06 – Dresden, DE @ Reithalle

02/07 – Berlin, DE @ Astra

02/08 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

02/10 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

02/11 – Zurich, CH @ Kraufleuten

02/12 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia

02/13 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

02/15 – Frankfurt, DE @ Gisbon

02/17 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

02/18 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

02/19 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef

02/21 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

02/22 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

02/23 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

02/25 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

03/06 – San Diego, CA @ Soma

03/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ M3F

03/08 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

03/09 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

03/11 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theatre

03/12 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theatre

03/14 – Reno, NV @ Cargo

03/16 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

03/18 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater

03/19 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

03/20 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

03/21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

03/25 – Anaheim, CA @ National City Grove of Anaheim

03/26 – Anaheim, CA @ National City Grove of Anaheim

03/27 – Anaheim, CA @ National City Grove of Anaheim

05/01 — Mexico City, ME @ Plaza Condesa

05/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

06/03 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

06/04 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

06/05 — Austin, TX @ Stubbs

06/08 — St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

06/09 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

06/10 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

06/13 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

06/15 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

06/16 — Norfolk, VA @ The Norvo

06/18 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

06/19 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall