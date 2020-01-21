The Growlers announce new tour dates

Prolific garage rockers The Growlers have announced a new 14-show tour in support of their most recent album, Natural Affair.
In keeping with the bands always-be-touring ethos, the new dates pick up at the end of March, just four days after the previously-announced tour leaves off. But this outing has a different name, “Natural Affair Summer 2020 Tour Pt. 1”, and that “Pt. 1” promises they won’t have much of a break after this trek ends with a two-night stand at New York’s Webster Hall. Check out their full 2020 tour schedule below.
During the same time span The Growlers will be making a couple of festival appearances, including Bonnaroo, M3F, and Shaky Knees. Tickets to all of their shows can be found here.
Revisit our conversation with lead singer Brooks Nielsen.
The Growlers 2020 Tour Dates:
01/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ Vinyl at Hard Rock Cafe
01/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ Vinyl at Hard Rock Cafe
02/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Vinyl at Hard Rock Cafe
02/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Große Freiheit 36
02/06 – Dresden, DE @ Reithalle
02/07 – Berlin, DE @ Astra
02/08 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
02/10 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
02/11 – Zurich, CH @ Kraufleuten
02/12 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia
02/13 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
02/15 – Frankfurt, DE @ Gisbon
02/17 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
02/18 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
02/19 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef
02/21 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
02/22 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
02/23 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
02/25 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
03/06 – San Diego, CA @ Soma
03/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ M3F
03/08 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
03/09 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
03/11 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theatre
03/12 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theatre
03/14 – Reno, NV @ Cargo
03/16 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
03/18 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater
03/19 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
03/20 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
03/21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
03/25 – Anaheim, CA @ National City Grove of Anaheim
03/26 – Anaheim, CA @ National City Grove of Anaheim
03/27 – Anaheim, CA @ National City Grove of Anaheim
05/01 — Mexico City, ME @ Plaza Condesa
05/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
06/03 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
06/04 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
06/05 — Austin, TX @ Stubbs
06/08 — St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room
06/09 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
06/10 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
06/13 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
06/15 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
06/16 — Norfolk, VA @ The Norvo
06/18 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
06/19 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall