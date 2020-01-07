What’s your favorite scary movie? Are you a fanatic or a fraidy-cat? Do you love ’em or loathe ’em? Well, The Horror Virgin just might be for you. The latest podcast to join the Consequence Podcast Network is for anyone willing to go down in the basement.

Each week, horror fans Jenn and Mikey will walk their titular virgin friend Todd through the dark and twisted forest that is the horror genre. Together, they discuss all-time classics, fan favorites, and even throw in the occasional new release to spice things up.



Mikey makes inappropriate jokes, Jennifer gushes over Stephen King, and Todd screams like a little girl at every jump scare. Every. Single. One. It’s hilarious. Prepare yourself for spoilers, tangents, and lots of irreverent fun.

“As musicians ourselves, we’ve been fans of Consequence of Sound and the Consequence Podcast Network for years,” shares host Jenn.“I’m so excited to join the team and geek out about horror with a brand new audience!”

“2019 was a huge year for us,” Todd explains. “We saw a ton of growth and built a fun and supportive online community. We’re excited for the opportunity to keep that momentum going in 2020.”

Mikey echoes his co-host’s thoughts, adding, “Joining the podcast was definitely one of the bright spots of 2019. I love watching movies and talking about them with my friends and I can’t wait to share that with CPN listeners!”

To kick things off with Consequence, they’re ripping their jeans and grabbing their six-strings as they head into the punk rock chaos of Jeremy Saulnier’s Green Room. If you recall, the 2015 thriller was one of our favorite films of the past decade.

Stream the episode below (if you dare), and subscribe to the series now. As you’ll see, the show’s impressive back catalogue includes a range of titles, from VHS hits like Gremlins and Jaws, to newer classics such as 28 Days Later and Us.

