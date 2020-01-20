Menu
Final Destination Is Bubblegum Horror for Nihilists

The Horror Virgin takes an ominous flight to intervene in death’s design

January 20, 2020
The Horror Virgin - Final Destination
“In death there are no accidents, no coincidences, no mishaps, and no escapes.”

We’ve just boarded a flight back to the year 2000 and we’ve got a feeling … a weird feeling. Join us as we try to decode the signs, intervene in death’s design, and figure out which one of us is next with Final Destination.

We’ll talk ’90s dialogue, our love for Tony Todd, and the baffling careers of special agents Schreck and Weine. The conversation takes a deeper turn as we discuss our own experiences with death and our personal feelings about the afterlife. 

Jenn’s Links

TWA Flight 800 – Wiki

Final Destination star Tony Todd explains why we’ll probably never get another sequel

