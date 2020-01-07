The Horror Virgin - Green Room

“We’re not keeping you here, you’re just staying.”

What’s your desert-island pod? We’ve got a gig at a sketchy barn in the Pacific Northwest and a lot of corn to drive through to get there.

Join the Horror Virgin Crew as we discuss Jeremy Saulnier’s 2015 film, Green Room. We’ll talk about our own experiences playing terrible venues, our love for the late Anton Yelchin, and our strategies for getting out of sticky situations.

Come to find out what we wrote on our faces, stay for the Star Trek puns.

“It’s funny. You were so scary at night.”

