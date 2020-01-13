The Changeling Is Slow Burn Horror That Pays Off

The Horror Virgin - The Changeling

“That house is not fit to live in. No one’s been able to live in it. It doesn’t want people.”

We’ve recently moved the podloft to a gigantic mansion and we’ve been hearing strange noises. At first we thought it was just the theme music, but then we discovered a creepy cobweb attic off the third floor bathroom.

Join the Horror Virgin Crew as we try to solve the mystery of the 1980 horror classic, The Changeling. We’ll discuss slow burn pacing, try to unravel coal cart crimes, and see how many different versions of Loverboy’s “Working for the Weekend” we can come up with.

