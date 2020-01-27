The Horror Virgin - Train to Busan

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS



“Sorry, but you’re infected.”

We’ve just boarded a train headed south, but one of the passengers is moving strangely. Grab your baseball bat and join the Horror Virgin Crew as we navigate zombie avalanches and social class structures with the 2016 South Korean action horror epic Train to Busan.

We get a little emotional as we talk about parenting, moral dilemmas, and game time decision making. Mickey feels a special connection with one character and we all discuss the importance of selflessness and sacrifice.

You’ll need your adventure jacket.

Subscribe to The Horror Virgin for new episodes weekly!

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Podchaser

Jenn’s Links

—S. Korea’s Hit Zombie Film Is Also A Searing Critique Of Korean Society

—Train To Busan – A Masterpiece of Social Commentary

—Sewol sinking: South Korea’s ferry disaster